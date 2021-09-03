Aug. 29, 1996
Mayor George Lewis says that an annexation by Kosciusko probably won’t happen in the next 12 months.
—
Lt. Gov. Ronnie Musgrave toured the new Kosciusko High School, taking a look at the state-of-the-art Tech Prep labs.
—
Editor Jack Weatherly will be leaving The Star Herald.
—
LEAP Center Director Michelle Brown will open the tutoring center for its fourth year this week.
—
Kosciusko’s newest restaurant, Burger King, is now open for business.
Sept. 2, 1971
Loretta Lynn will be the mid-week headliner at the Central Mississippi Fair.
—
Attala students playing for the Holmes Junior College Bulldogs this season are Randy Martin, Jimmy Langley, Dwight Myrick, Ira Tubby, and Jimmy Dickerson.
—
The new addition to the Big Red Band, the rifle corps, include Paula Jennings, Cynthia Davis, Bobbi Jo Sweatt, Judy Carnathan, Cheryl Sides, and Ginger Roby.
—
Mrs. James Hughes is glad to be back home in Kosciusko after moving around for a few years. She enjoys decoupage, yard work, and cooking.
—
Jordan Furniture has pianos for sale for $298.00.