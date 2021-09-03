﻿Aug. 29, 1996

Mayor George Lewis says that an annexation by Kosciusko probably won’t happen in the next 12 months.

Lt. Gov. Ronnie Musgrave toured the new Kosciusko High School, taking a look at the state-of-the-art Tech Prep labs.

Editor Jack Weatherly will be leaving The Star Herald.

LEAP Center Director Michelle Brown will open the tutoring center for its fourth year this week.

Kosciusko’s newest restaurant, Burger King, is now open for business.

Sept. 2, 1971

Loretta Lynn will be the mid-week headliner at the Central Mississippi Fair.

Attala students playing for the Holmes Junior College Bulldogs this season are Randy Martin, Jimmy Langley, Dwight Myrick, Ira Tubby, and Jimmy Dickerson.

The new addition to the Big Red Band, the rifle corps, include Paula Jennings, Cynthia Davis, Bobbi Jo Sweatt, Judy Carnathan, Cheryl Sides, and Ginger Roby.

Mrs. James Hughes is glad to be back home in Kosciusko after moving around for a few years. She enjoys decoupage, yard work, and cooking.

Jordan Furniture has pianos for sale for $298.00.