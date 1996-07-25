Former Big Red Band member and KHS graduate George Roundtree recently talked to The Star-Herald about what he has been doing in the years since the Big Red Band.

“I was a section leader and drum major, playing the trumpet for four years. I won the Skipworth Award in 1997,” said Roundtree.

Upon graduation, Roundtree entered Delta State University on a full scholarship to study music education. However, the following year, he decided to transfer to Mississippi State University.

“I made history there by becoming the first African-American drum major of the Famous Maroon Band in 1999,” he said. He graduated from MSU with a degree in political science in 2002.

Roundtree currently lives in the Washington, D.C. metro area, where he has had a successful career in human resources management for the last 20 years, both in corporate America and, most notably, the federal government.

“I have held both human resources and leadership roles within the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of Transportation, and the Internal Revenue Service,” Roundtree said.

In his free time, Roundtree enjoys travel and “all things culinary.” He is an avid music and performing arts enthusiast.

When asked about the Skipworth Performing Arts Center, Roundtree was very enthusiastic.

“I am glad to see something like this being created in Kosciusko,” he said. “It will lend more opportunity for entertainment and cultural events in the area.”