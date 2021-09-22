The oldest of three Big Red Band trumpet-playing brothers, Clayton Brunt is now assistant band director at East Webster High School near Mathiston.

In a recent interview with The Star-Herald, Brunt remembered his Big Red years fondly.

“My parents did not insist that we be in the band, but several family members had been in Big Red and thought I would enjoy it,” he said. “I started in junior high, and I really was not sure about that first band camp I went to when I started high school. However, I did it, and I was hooked.”

Brunt mentioned that there were many things that he liked about band, including the competitive aspect.

“We always did well at contests, which was fun. Band also teaches you life lessons and gives you lasting friendships,” he said.

After graduating from KHS in 2016, Brunt attended Holmes Community College.

“I did not start out majoring in music. As a matter of fact, I wasn’t even in the band at Holmes. However, I discovered that being away from band caused me to miss it. I talked to my high school band director, Jesse Yates, and he encouraged me to think about band as a career,” Brunt said.

After a year at Holmes, Brunt transferred to Mississippi State, where he spent the next three years as a music education major.

“I was in the Famous Maroon Band and also in the pep band that played at basketball games,” he said.

After graduating in December of 2020, Brunt took a job at Scott County. However, it was not long before his old band director called. Now head band director at East Webster, Jesse Yates told Brunt about the assistant band director opening, encouraging him to apply. Brunt took the job, and he is in his first year at East Webster.

Brunt definitely has advice for first-year band directors.

“Stay organized! It is important to be as organized as possible. Also don’t be afraid to put in extra hours. The job is very demanding, but worth it,” said Brunt.

The band director is enthusiastic about the potential of Kosciusko having a true performing arts center.

“I am excited about the Skipworth Performing Arts Center. When I was in high school, it had not yet been closed, and we performed several concerts in that auditorium. I know it will be a great place,” he said. “I am not only excited about it for the band students, but also for the future performances that will be there. I’ve seen the vision board for the center and am excited about the progress.”

Brunt said he hopes to see the Lions Band perform at the Skipworth Center.

“My cousin’s husband, (former KHS band director) Mickey Mangum, is assistant director of the Lions Band. I’m thrilled to hear that the Lions Band may come here and perform,” said Brunt.

Yates, Brunt’s band director during all four of his high school years, had nothing but praise for Brunt, who now works for him.

“Clayton was a wonderful student to have in my program. He was a leader the minute he walked in the band hall,” said Yates. “He is a tremendous musician, and I’m honored to have him on staff.”