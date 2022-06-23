Former Kosciusko police investigator Greg Collins is returning to the department after he resigned in November 2021. Collins will rejoin KPD as investigator on July 18, but he also has aspirations to be the next Kosciusko Police Chief.

“It’s always been a goal of mine to be the chief of Kosciusko,” said Collins, “and if it’s in God’s plan, that’s where I want to be.”

In returning to Kosciusko, Collins is leaving his post as interim police chief of the Carthage Police Department, a role he has served in for the past two months.

“I’m excited about coming back and working with the community I’m from and just being there for the citizens of Kosciusko,” he said.

When asked what factored into his decision to resign, Collins declined to get into specifics.

“I just felt like it was the best thing I could do at the time for myself,” he said. “I don’t want to get negatory. I don’t like beating dead bushes, now. That doesn’t get anybody anywhere.”

Since serving as interim police chief of Carthage PD, Collins said he has gained valuable learning experience, especially in leadership.

“My opportunity as interim chief of police has been an honor to serve the citizens of Carthage,” he said. “It was a good learning experience for me to learn the leadership skills and put my leadership skills to work that I already knew.”

Collins said KPD has got to take immediate initiative in reducing violence.

“We have got to get out in the communities and work in our crime areas to reduce the violence in our community,” he said. “That’s what brings our community down.”

Collins said he is excited to begin working alongside Kosciusko Interim Chief RJ Adams again, who originally hired Collins in 2012.

“I couldn’t ask to work for a better chief,” said Collins. “Chief Adams has been a mentor of mine that got me ready to be a chief. I could not say anything better about him or the leadership skills he has taught me over my career.”