Dr. Zachary Bost has been named the next superintendent of the Kosciusko School District, according to school district officials.

Bost will begin working as superintendent next Friday, July 1, 2022.

He is currently the principal of Petal High School, a role he has served in since July 1, 2021.

Starting out his career as a biology teacher and baseball coach, Bost has formerly been honored as teacher of the year in 2014, science development chair, and professional development facilitator for the Wayne County School District.

He also worked for the George County School District as assistant principal at George County High School before being promoted to principal of Central Elementary School. In 2019, he was named Mississippi Association of Educators’ Administrator of the Year. Throughout his tenure, he assisted two different Mississippi schools in achieving an “A” rating.

A Starkville High School graduate, Bost later received his doctoral and specialist degrees in educational leadership from William Carey University, his master’s degree in educational leadership from Arkansas State University, and his bachelor’s degree in secondary education with an emphasis in science from Mississippi State University.

Bost and his wife, Katie, have roots in Kosciusko. The couple married at the First Baptist Church of Kosciusko and still have relatives who reside in the community. They are also parents to a seven-year-old son, Micah.

The next superintendent said he is looking forward to meeting with parents, teachers, administrators, and members of the community to develop ways to ensure student success, while crediting students as the district’s most important resource.

“We will work together to reinforce the tradition of excellence which has been valued and expected in KSD,” said Bost. “Our most important resource is our students, so a major initiative for me will be to listen to the voices of our teachers, administrators, parents, and community to develop ways to provide our students with every opportunity for success.”

The Kosciusko School District conducted a three-week search with assistance from the Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA), which began May 6 and ended May 27.

In May, district stakeholders were encouraged to fill out anonymous surveys, providing feedback, preferences, and thoughts as to qualities, skills, and qualifications the district’s next leader should possess.

Three stakeholder group meetings were held on May 17, 2022. Dr. Tommye Henderson, MSBA Superintendent Search Manager, met with principals, administrators, teachers, district staff, parents, and the community to receive input regarding the selection.

For two weeks, an online survey was also made available for the district’s stakeholder groups —including teachers, administrators, parents, and community/business members — to gather information regarding characteristics of the new superintendent and priorities for the district. Results from all surveys were compiled by MSBA and provided to the Board members for use in the interview process, as well as a foundation for making the decision.

Mrs. Denotris Jackson, MSBA Executive Director, and Dr. Tommye Henderson, MSBA Superintendent Search Manager, met with the Board to review the applications after the interview process and the final confidential report was compiled. Board members used the report and materials to determine its next course of action.

The search was then narrowed down from 15 applicants to five finalists, who were interviewed by the Kosciusko School Board.

School board president James Medders said the board focused on its criteria and input from stakeholders throughout the process and feels confident in the abilities of its new leader.

“We, as a board, kept our focus on our criteria and on the input from the stakeholder groups,” said Medders. “We feel confident we have chosen a leader who understands the work of a successful school district and who values building relationships.”