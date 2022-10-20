The good news is that McAdams was able to play a football game last week after having to forfeit two weeks in a row due to a lack of players. The bad news is that the Bulldogs were defeated by Coffeeville 39-0.

“Being off those two weeks hurt us more than I imagined it would. We were rusty from the very beginning,” said coach Roy Rigsby.”

Penalties were a problem, numerous offsides on offense and defense. “You could tell we hadn't played in a couple of weeks.”

Bright spots were D.K. Williams, who played well at center and defensive end, and Ed Stewart and Arthur Massey who ran hard. The Bulldogs had 13 players.

McAdams will be at West Tallahatchie in a Region 2-1A game Friday.

“It's going to be a challenge,” Rigsby said. “They have a very athletic quarterback and a huge offensive line.”

West Tallahatchie is 4-5. 2-3 in region play.