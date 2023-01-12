Two more games, two more easy wins for McAdams boys.

The Bulldogs defeated Sebastopol 61-41 and French Camp 79-28 to improve to 4-0 in Region 6-1A. The average score for the four games is 75-40, with none closer than the 20-point margin against Sebastopol.

“We have to stay motivated. We're trying not to get complacent,” said coach Kenyon Ross. “We're winning, but we have a lot of errors we have to improve on.”

One area that needs improvement is free throw shooting, a season long problem. The Bulldogs made 10 of 25 against Sebastopol and 12 of 27 against French Camp.

The Sebastopol game was more one sided than the final score might suggest. It was 56-22 after three quarters before McAdams reserves were outscored 19-5 in the final period.

Tyrick Davis led the Bulldogs with 22 points, five rebounds and four assists. Cameron Fleming had 10 points, six assists and five rebounds.

The French Camp game was a blowout from the start, with the Bulldogs up 23-8 after one quarter and 47-16 at the half. Led by Jamar Teague, the Bulldogs controlled the boards, outrebounding French

camp 50-28. Teague had 13, including nine offensive rebounds

Fleming had 19 points and five rebounds, Davis 18 points and three assists and Teague scored 11 points.

McAdams improved to 13-1 with 12 straight victories. The Bulldogs continued region play this week with games at Ethel Tuesday and at Leake County Friday. McAdams had a surprisingly easy 73-48 home court victory over Leake County January 3, but Ross expects a tougher battle when the Bulldogs travel to Walnut Grove.

“It's a rivalry game. They have something to prove.”

Leake County will also host the region tournament the week of February 6-10.

“We're playing down to our competition,” Ross said. “I'm trying to convince the team that no matter what (the other team's) record is, we have to continue to play hard. Sooner or later we are going to run up against somebody that is going to test us for four quarters. We have to be ready, mentally and physically, to play that type of game.”

Entering this week, Leake County was second in 6-1A with a 3-1 record, followed by Sebastopol 2-2, Ethel 1-2, Noxapater 1-3 and French Camp 0-3. McAdams and Leake County (14-6 overall) are ranked fourth and fifth in the state among 1A teams.

Girls

The Lady Bulldogs suffered a tough 45-40 loss to Sebastopol, but bounced back with a 57-19 victory over French Camp to even the region record at 2-2.

Down by three against Sebastopol, McAdams had a chance to tie the score, but missed three 3-point shots in the final minute. Sebastopol clinched the victory with two free throws.

Ameri Gadson was the only Lady Buldog in double figures with 13 points. La Missy Hicks scored 14 points for Sebastopol.

“After the game I told the gils that we would try a different tactic,” coach Ashley Brown said.

McAdams went to full court pressure against French Camp. Kenady Cross, Lafme Weatherby, Talia Gadson, Da'keria Fleming and Da'naya Fleming effectively applied the pressure that Brown plans to use the remainder of the season.

Cross scored 21 points, Ameri Gadson had 16 and Weatherly nine.

Prior to Tuesday games, Leake County led 6-1A at 3-0, followed by Noxapater 3-1, Sebastopol 2-1, McAdams 2-2, Ethel and French Camp both 0-3. The top two draw a first round bye in the region tournament.