Two goals by Alexis Hernandez and a big save by Josh Gibson gave Kosciusko a 2-1 boys soccer victory over Northeast Lauderdale, clinching a spot in the MHSAA 4A playoffs that begin Saturday.

In a game played on a co­­ld and windy evening the Whippets trailed 1-0 at the half. Hernandez tied it early in the second half, then scored the game winner in the final minutes.

Midway through the second half, Gibson stopped a penalty kick. “Josh Gibson came up huge,” said coach Greg Cooper. “That was a big time momentum swing.”

Northeast Lauderdale made it difficult for the Whippets by dropping all but one player back on defense. “We had seven attacking so basically it was seven versus 10. You have to find your gaps and be patient,” Cooper said.

Kosciusko usually looks to the team's two strikers, Jonathan Gant and Thomas Sims, for scoring. But with them surrounded by at least two defenders it was Hernandez who stepped up.

With victories over Northeast Lauderdale and Choctaw Central last week, Kosciusko is in third place in Region 4-4A with a 5-3 record, trailing Newton County (9-0) and West Lauderdale (6-2). The top three qualify for the playoffs. Newton County has clinched the top spot and will receive an opening round bye.

Second and third will play teams from 2-4A, with second place at home against the 2-4A third and third on the road against the 2-4A runnerup.

Kosciusko defeated Choctaw Central 8-1. Gant and Sims each scored three goals and Hernandez had two. Robert Pickle and Christian Garcia had two assists each and Hernandez had one.

The Whippets played Louisville Tuesday and will be at West Lauderdale Thursday in region games. West Lauderdale won the first time the teams met 2-0 so Kosciusko will probably need to win by at least three goals to finish second.

The Whippets will study film of the loss, hoping for an improvement. “I don't feel we played our best game. All 11 did not play a good game,” Cooper said. “West Lauderdale is a good team but we did not put our best foot forward.”

Girls

The Lady Whippets had a 2-1 win over Choctaw Central and a 2-1 loss to Northeast Lauderdale. With a 2-6 region record, Kosciusko will not qualify for the playoffs.

The Choctaw Central game was won in dramatic fashion. Raven Pernell scored off a free kick by Gracie Williams as time expired for the victory.

“Somehow it (the free kick) got between two of the defenders right to Raven and it was a one time volley,” Cooper said. “When the ball went in they blew the game dead. After we celebrated I saw all three referees on the field and I thought 'we just won.'”

Kosciusko lost an earlier game to Choctaw Central 5-1. For the rematch, Cooper switched from a 4-4-2 alignment to a 5-3-2 -- five defenders, three midfielders and two attackers.

Pernell also scored the Lady Whippets' other goal against Choctaw Central and the goal against Northeast Lauderdale. Savannah Fulgham assisted on the first goal against Choctaw Central and Mia Manjarrez on the Northeast Lauderdale goal.

Northeast Lauderdale won the game by scoring late off a free kick.