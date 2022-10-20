Coaches Eleazarus Greenleaf of Kosciusko boys, Cory Guyton of Kosciusko girls and Ashley Brown of McAdams girls are looking forward to seeing their teams in action at the Kosciusko basketball jamboree Saturday.

Kosciusko Boys

“For us, the jamboree is concerned with how well we run our plays, how well we play defense, how well we transition from offense to defense and defense to offense. The small things that can help us win down the road,” Greenleaf said. “I'm not looking for anyone to go out and score 20 to 30 points.”

The Whippets will be attempting to bounce back after missing the playoffs last season.

“We have been practicing and we are working hard. They have improved a lot since summer,” Greenleaf said. “They're young, but they are improving every day. As a coach, that's all you can ask from a young team, for the kids to come in, work hard and get better every day.”

The starting five has not been determined. “We're still trying to mix and match and see how players play with each other.”

Players he is counting on include junior Jaquavious Pace, junior Andrew Mancell, sophomore Ryan Tillman and junior Kedrick Woodard. “I think those guys will be great leaders.”

Kosciusko competes in Region 4-4A with Choctaw Central, Leake Central, Louisville, Northeast Lauderdale and West Lauderdale.

“It's going to be a dogfight. Every team lost a lot of key players,” Greenleaf said.

Leake Central is the defending champion. The Gators reached the 4A semifinals before losing to state champion Raymond.

Kosciusko Girls

“We will have a lot of new people in new places,” Guyton said. “I want to see how everybody fits together and what works well for us as a whole. I think we're a resilient group.”

Six players graduated from the team that finished second in 4-4A and reached the second round of the playoffs, but the Lady Whippets return three starters – senior Jamiya Gray, senior D'Naylah Williams and junior Haley Olive. “I think they can lead the way.”

Defense will be the name of the game, Guyton said. “We're going to rely on our defense to get through inexperienced times.”

He plans to mix up defenses. “Play some man, play some zone. It will be our anchor if the offense is stagnant. We can always fall back on our defense.”

Choctaw Central is not only the defending 4-4A champion, but the defending state champion, and, Guyton said, the team to beat in the region “until someone beats them.”

McAdams Girls

“I hope to learn what we need to focus on,” Brown said. “I’m loving the dedication that’s coming from them. The team is still fairly young, but they’re willing to learn. I’m excited about the season and I think they are too.”

The starting five has not been determined. “It’s changing every day based on practice.

Brown is counting on the team’s seniors, Shawnessey Martin and Samaria Evans, for leadership.

McAdams competes in Region 6-1A with Ethel, French Camp, Leake County, Noxapater and Segbastopol. Sebastopol is the defending champion. McAdams finished third.