Two of the main cogs in Kosciusko's back-to-back state 4A softball championships will be teammates at the next level. Seniors Campbell Blaine and Gracie Williams signed with Holmes Community College Friday.

“It's close to home and they have the classes I need,” Williams said. She plans to study nursing and will continue her education at Mississippi University for Women or University of Mississippi Medical Center after Holmes.

Blaine also plans to study nursing with a goal of being a labor-delivery nurse. Her parent went to Holmes. “I felt like it is home.”

Williams had the walk off hit in the eighth inning of the decisive championship series game when Kosciusko defeated North Pike for the title in 2021. Blaine was MVP in the Lady Whippets' victory over Sumrall in three games last spring.

“I am proud of Campbell and Gracie for earning the opportunity to play at the next level,” Kosciusko coach Tony Terry said. “They have done a great job for us and played a big role in our success as a program. I have no doubt they will be huge assets to the HCC program.”

As a junior Blaine batted .440 and led the Lady Whippets in on base average (.541), stolen bases (17) and triples (6) and tied for the team led in runs scored with 45.

Splitting her time between the infield and the mound, Williams batted .308 with 27 runs scored and 21 RBIs. She had a 1.05 ERA and a .989 field average.

Both played in the Mississippi Association of Coaches All Star Game.

They did not decide to go to the same school but are glad it turned out that way. “I love playing with her. She's a great teammate,” Blaine said,

At Holmes they will be playing for Trae Embry, the most successful high school coach in Mississippi history. He won two state championships at Eupora and seven in a row at Neshoba Central before taking the Holmes job in 2021. His 2018 Neshoba Central team was named national champion by USA Today with a 34-0 record.

“He's a good coach and he's really nice,” Williams said.