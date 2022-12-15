Kosciusko is well represented on the 4-4A all-region football teams with 17 players. Six were named to the Super 22, five to first team and five to second team, along with the most valuable quarterback. The teams were chosen by region coaches.

The Whippets finished third in the six-team region behind state champion Louisville and West Lauderdale with a 3-2 mark. Overall, Kosciusko was 7-4, including a 17-16 loss to Senatobia in the opening round of the playoffs.

Junior Caden Greer was named Most Valuable QB. In his first year as the starting signal caller, Greer passed for 1,377 yards and 11 touchdowns and ran for 346 yards and four TDs.

Chosen for the Super 22 team were senior wide receiver/defensive back Lee Wade, junior defensive tackle Reggie Carter Jr., senior running back Thomas Olive, junior punter Jon Gant, junior wide receiver/defensive back Tyran Mosley and junior offensive lineman Corey Fuller.

Wade was a do-it-all player. Offensively, he had 54 receptions for 720 yards and seven TDs and ran 36 times for 172 yards and five TDs. On defense, he had 38 tackles and four interceptions. Carter had 64 tackles, along with team leading totals of 16 tackles for losses, 10 sacks and four fumble recoveries.

Olive was the leading runner with 144 carries for 707 yards (4.9 average) and three TDs and he caught 12 passes for 66 yards. Offensively, Mosley had 19 receptions for 318 yards and one TD. On defense, he had 29 tackles and four interceptions.

Names to the first team are linebackers Javen Mallett and Eli Kemp, both juniors, junior receiver/defensive back Jaquavous Pace, senior defensive lineman Kantavious Brown and sophomore placekicker Alexis Hernandez. Mallett and Kemp were the team’s top two tacklers, Mallett with 90 and Kemp with 62. Brown had 57 tackles and Pace 46. Henandez had a PAT blocked against Lewisburg but made his other 29 attempts and booted two field goals, including the margin of victory in a 24-21 win over Choctaw Central.

Third team honoree are receivers Derrick Manning, with 17 receptions for 172 yards and one TD, and Kendrick Woodard, with 10 catches for 97 yards and one TD, center Preston Moore and linemen Aaron Ellis and Tavion Clayton, who had 30 tackles.

Manning, Moore and Ellis are seniors, Clayton and Woodward juniors.