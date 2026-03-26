From press and staff reports

Rho Nu Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. will host their annual Blue Revue Debutante Scholarship Pageant and Cotillion on March 28, 2026 at 5:00 pm at the Lexington Multipurpose Building, 22521 Depot Street (Highway 12 W) in Lexington. This year’s theme is “A Night of Finer Elegance”

Five young ladies will be presented as Debutantes of 2026. They are Miss Jakhia Carter, Miss Paris Fleming, Miss Thomyah Kern, Miss Dekeriy Wade, and Miss CyAsia Woodard.

Miss Jakhia Carter is a senior at Kosciusko High School. She plans to attend the University of Southern Mississippi with a major in nursing. Miss Paris Fleming is a senior at McAdams High School. She plans to continue her education at Holmes Community College with a major in nursing. Miss Thomyah Kern is a senior at Kosciusko High School. She plans to join the Ole Miss family at the University of Mississippi with a major in dental hygiene. Miss Dekeriy Wade is a senior at Kosciusko High School. She will also be joining the Ole Miss family at the University of Mississippi with a major in criminology. Miss CyAsia Woodard is a senior at McAdams High School. She plans to attend the University of Southern Mississippi with a major in nursing.

The Debutante season began in January and will conclude with the cotillion in March. Activities included orientation, workshops in financial literacy, everyday etiquette, character building and college and career readiness along with practice sessions.

One young lady will be crowned as Miss Zeta Debutante 2026 and one young man will be crowned as Mr. Debonair 2026. They will serve as Goodwill Ambassadors for the sorority. Other awards will include 1st Princess, 2nd Princess, 3rd Princess, 4th Princess, Jasmine Russ Essay Contest, Miss Congeniality, Miss Community Service and the performing arts award.

Tickets to the event are $25.00 and may be purchased by contacting Ilona Jones Saffold, committee chair, Charlotte F. Miller, chapter president or any member of Rho Nu Zeta Chapter.