By Laurence Hilliard

A 5-2 loss to West Lauderdale was an encouraging sign for a young Kosciusko softball team coming on the heels of a 12-2 loss to East Webster.

“We played lot better,” said coach Wade Moore. “They showed a lot of heart and character.”

West Lauderdale scored their five runs in the third on six singles. “We didn’t let that phase us as much as we have in the past so hopefully this is a sign of maturing on our part,” Moore said. “We played one of our better games defensively.”

The Lady Whippets scored twice in the sixth on a single by Jules Black, two walks and an error.

East Webster had two big innings with five runs in the first and four in the third. The first four batters in the first reached base on three hits and an error and all four scored.

Kosciusko scored single runs in the third and fifth. Isabella Wallace doubled in the third, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a ground out.

The Lady Whippets entered the bottom of the fifth trailing 12-1, needing two runs to prolong the game. They got one on a single by GracieKate Burrell, who took second and third on ground outs and scored on a single by Black. But Madyson Johnson grounded out, leaving Black on base to end the game.

The Lady Whippets had a rematch with West Lauderdale Tuesday and have a home game with Madison Central, a strong 7A team, Thursday.

“It doesn’t get any easier,” Moore said.