The Senate Armed Services Chairman said Tuesday that Iran has been the worst actor on the world stage when it comes to state-sponsored terrorism that the world has ever seen.

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R), chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Tuesday was a “very consequential day” in the conflict of Iran, when asked about President Donald Trump’s deadline for the country to accept terms for a cease-fire.

Trump said in a Truth Social post Tuesday morning that a “whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again” if Iran does not agree to terms to end the conflict.

“I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” Trump wrote. “However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”

Senator Wicker was in Jackson Tuesday promoting the new Trump Accounts for children when he was asked about the Middle East conflict.

“The regime in Iran has been killing Americans on a regular basis since 1979,” Wicker said, adding that there was no way the Iranian regime could be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. Wicker said “they were very far along” in their pursuit.

“Iran has been the worst actor on the world stage when it comes to state-sponsored terrorism that the world has ever seen,” Wicker continued. “I am glad that they are about to be off the scene. The people of Iran deserve better.”

Wicker went on to say that he hoped neighboring U.S. allies and surrounding Arab nations would come in and be a part of reestablishing a solid basis for a new Iranian government.

As for the ongoing battle to control the water waterways used for shipping oil to many parts around the globe, Wicker said, “I do think it’s important that the Strait of Hormuz is open and frankly that the oil revenue be used to benefit the people of Iran rather than the terrorist purposes it has been.”

Tuesday afternoon, the Associated Press reported that an Iranian envoy said Tehran will “take immediate and proportionate” action if President Trump followed through on his threats.

The AP that Tehran’s United Nations representative, Amir-Saeid Iravani, said Trump’s threats that a “whole civilization will die” if Iran does not make a deal “constitute incitement to war crimes and potentially genocide.”

Tehran has previously rejected a 45-day ceasefire proposal, saying it wants a permanent end to the war.

-- Article credit to Frank Corder for the Magnolia Tribune --