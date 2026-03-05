By Laurence Hilliard

Kosciusko tennis improved to 4-0 with victories over Winona Christian 5-4 and Ridgeland 4-3.

A 10-8 super tiebreaker win at Number 1 girls doubles was the difference against Ridgeland. After dropping the first set 7-5, Mary Margaret Moore and SeMya Henderson won the second set 6-0 and the tiebreaker, played when sets are split.

Other Kosciusko victories were by Hayes Tyler boys singles 6-0, 6-0, Klara Tran girls singles 6-1, 6-0, and the nixed doubles team of Tanner Pettit and Mia Manjarrez 6-0, 6-1.

A forfeit at Number 2 boys doubles was the difference against Winona Christian. Because the opponent was an MAIS school, there were nine matches instead of seven, with two boys singles and two girls singles.

Kosciusko victories were by Tyler 6-0, 6-0, Tran 6-1, 6-2, Ezra Keeton boys Number 2 singles 6-1, 6-0 and the mixed doubles team of Pettit and Manjarrez 6-1, 6-0.

Tyler, Tran and mixed doubles are 4-0 with all straight set victories.

Kosciusko has a home match with Morton Thursday.