By Laurence Hilliard

It was a tough seven days for Kosciusko baseball with losses to East Webster 6-4, Starkville 2-1, Clinton 8-6 and New Hope 7-6, games the Whippets could have won. There were leads of 4-1 against East Webster and 5-0 against New Hope.

Against New Hope, the Whippets took a 5-0 lead with five in the fourth on a run-scoring single by Jackson Schuler and two-run singles by Brenden Truss and William Goss.

New Hope scored once in the fourth, tied it with four in the fifth and took a 6-5 lead with a run in the sixth. Another RBI single by Schuler in the seventh tied the game, but New Hope scored the winning run on a balk in the bottom of the seventh.

“It’s part of the game. You make some mistakes. You make some plays. You have a chance,” said coach Cole McBride. “I have confidence in those guys. We are going to get better.”

Kosciusko took a 4-1 lead into the seventh against East Webster. The Whippets scored twice in the first on a leadoff walk to Rece Atkinson, a fielder’s choice, a single by Carson Philyaw and an error. After East Webster made it 2-1 in the top of the sixth, the Whippets scored twice in the bottom of the inning on singles by Philyaw and Kristian Thrash.

East Webster won it with five in the seventh. The big hit was a double by Kage McHann that gave the Wolverines a 5-4 lead.

Kosciusko lost the Starkville game despite giving up only one hit. The Yellowjacket runs came on a wild pitch and an error. Braxton Smith pitched four innings, Aidan Howard, Philyaw and Truss one each.

“Pitching gave us a chance and kept us in the game,” McBride said.

Four unearned runs for Clinton in the second was the difference in the 8-6 loss. That made it 6-0.

The Whippets cut the deficit in half with three in the third. Two Arrow runs in the bottom of the third pushed the lead to 8-3. Kosciusko scored once in the fifth and twice in the seventh, but the rally came up short.

Philyaw had two doubles, Brooks Kuhn a single and double and Schuler two singles.

The Whippets began Region 4-4A play Tuesday against Greenwood, play at Greenwood Friday and will be at home Saturday against Choctaw Central. Spring Break begins Monday with games against Mize and Seminary at Enterprise.