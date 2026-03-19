By Laurence Hilliard

A Kosciusko baseball comeback fell short in a 14-10 loss to New Hope.

The Whippets took a 2-0 lead in the first on a double by Aidan Howard and a home run by Carson Philyaw. But New Hope scored in every inning after the first, including an eight-run third, and Kosciusko tailed 13-3 when the Whippets came to bat in the bottom of the sixth, facing the possibility of being 10-run ruled.

The Whippets responded with seven runs to get back in the game. J.D. Cummins, Brooks Kuhn, Jackson Schuler and Jonterrious Herron had hits during the rally, there were three walks and a hit batter and Cummins capped off the rally with a sacrifice fly.

New Hope added a run in the seventh and the Whippets were retired in their last at bat.

Kosciusko’s other run came in the third on singles by Kuhn, Philyaw and William Goss.

Bright spots for the Whippets were three hits by Kuhn and two innings on the mound by sophomore Jack Vance, his first varsity pitching. “He looked good,” said coach Cole McBride.

Kosciusko played Region 4-4A opponent Yazoo City Tuesday, have a home game with Yazoo City Friday and will be at Cleveland Central Saturday.