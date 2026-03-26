By Laurence Hilliard

After a dominant Region 4-4A victory over Louisville, Kosciusko suffered its first two losses of the season, both by 5-2 scores against Eupora and Union. The Whippets are 6-2.

Kosciusko won all seven matches against Louisville 6-0, 6-0. That’s 14-0 in sets and 84-0 in games.

Winners were Hayes Tyler boys singles, Klara Tran girls singles, Greyson Kyle and Eddie Tran, number 1 boys doubles, Mary Moore and SeMya Henderson girls number 1 doubles, Truett Berry and Ezra Keeton boys number 2 doubles, Hailyn Kyzer and Heney Nichols girls number 2 doubles and the mixed doubles duo of Tanner Pettit and Mia Manjarrez.

Winners against Eupora were Tyler at boys singles 6-1, 6-1 and Moore and Manjarrez girls number 1 doubles 6-2, 6-4.

Kosciusko won both singles matches against Union but dropped the five doubles matches. Tyler won 6-0, 6-0 and Tran 6-1, 6-1.

Tyler is undefeated with eight straight-set victories and the loss of only 11 games in 16 sets.

Kosciusko played Houston Tuesday in a 4-4A match and will be at Forest Thursday.