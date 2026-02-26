By Laurence Hilliard

Whippets build momentum on the diamond as tough stretch awaits

Kosciusko baseball improved to 4-1 with victories over Starkville 4-3, Choctaw County 8-2 and Neshoba Central 8-7.

“It was a good week,” said coach Cole McBride. “The more bats we get the better off we will be offensively. The same with pitching and defense. We just need the reps.”

The Whippets overcame a 7-4 deficit against Neshoba with four runs in the sixth. One scored on a single by Aidan Howard, two on a Jackson Schuler double and the winning run came in on a single by Kenyan Weatherby.

Starkville jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first. Kosciusko tied it with two in the third and added single runs in the fourth and sixth.

“It started on the mound. We threw a lot of strikes. Kept them off balance,” McBride said. “We just kept chipping away little by little. Different guys in the lineup doing their job.”

Carson Philyaw and Kristian Thrash each had two hits.

The Whippets had three-run rallies in the first and third and single runs in the fifth and sixth against Choctaw County.

J.D. Cummins had four strong innings on the mound, allowing two hits and one earned run with nine strikeouts. Howard singled, doubled and drove in two runs and Philyaw had a double and two RBIs.

The lineup is fluid with the ability to match up based upon the opposing pitcher. Most positions are not set in stone.

First base – Braxton Smith or Howard. Second Braydon Rigby or Keegan Albritton. Rece Atkinson will be at short when not pitching. Philyaw or Howard at the hot corner. Outfielders are Thrash, William Goss, Weathersby and Cummings. Schuler is the catcher.

Pitchers include Atkinson, Cummins, Smith, Howard and Rigby.

“For us to be successful and do what we need to do it needs to be a team effort,” McBride said. “It needs to be about the team and not about any one individual.”

Kosciusko won Region 3-4 and reached the third round of the playoffs last year. The Whippets are in 4-4A this year with Gentry, Greenwood, Louisville and Yazoo City

Kosciusko played East Webster Tuesday, has a home game with Starkville Friday and will be at Clinton Saturday.