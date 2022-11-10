﻿We have been planning our fall trip and our wedding anniversary trip for several weeks, and we are once again going to go north toward Gatlinburg, Tennessee. We have not been there in over 10 years, and we both love the mountains, so here we go once again.

Gatlinburg is a beautiful old-world city, and one of my very favorite places to visit. We carried our boys when they were quite small and visited several of the well-known places, but their favorite place was the wax museum on main street. I remember the pizza place right next door with the most delicious pie I ever did eat.

I don’t care for wax museums as I always get such a creepy feeling because the figures look so real, and I am waiting for them to speak, and for me to totally freak out. Those smiles and the glass eyes.

The time I remember and will forever was the last time we went to one of these creepy museums. Marylin Monroe has that pouty look painted on her red red lips, Abe Lincoln has his almost painful expression etched onto his chiseled face, Roy Rodgers seems as if he might mount Trigger just any second, and on and on with the realistic waxes.

As we moved through the dimly lit exhibitions, my feeling of anxiety grew more and more. Of course, my husband and children were really enjoying everyone, and we stopped and looked for several minutes at each one. And they were really enjoying my feelings of unease.

We were almost to the end of the showcases, and I was so happy that we could finally get out of this place. We had only one more display to “enjoy,” and we could leave. This one was a race car, Dale Earnhardt. It was an authentic race car, jacked up on a tire changer, and a wax figure was crouching beside the wheel on the right back. He was partially hidden by the back of the car. We were standing here, still talking about how realistic they could make the wax faces look when the “wax” figure at the back stood up and WINKED! Then, he put his finger over his mouth as he motioned for us to be quiet. Well, I hope you think I was silent. I screamed like a banshee and jerked my husband’s arm nearly from the shoulder only to realize they were all spellbound by the movements of the dummy. Nobody was moving their feet as I was running through the exit door. I just left them to be I don’t know what, maybe melted by the wax figure. I poked my head back inside, and the dummy was talking to my family. It seemed that he was stationed there to work some of the things that made the car seem as if it was ready to race.

It took me a while to get my bearings back and calm myself down, and I can tell you I have never been inside a wax museum ever again.

Every time the Indy 500 is televised, I remember that waxed face.

Homemade Pizza

1 (28-ounce) can Roma tomatoes

1 cup tomato paste

2 teaspoons sugar

2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped fine

2 tablespoons fresh oregano,

4 minced garlic cloves

salt and pepper to taste

Combine all into a food processor until smooth. Spread on a both pizza crust and add cheese and meat toppings.