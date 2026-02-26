JACKSON – The University of Mississippi Medical Center has canceled regularly scheduled clinic appointments and elective procedures through Friday as its response to the cyberattack continues.

All canceled appointments will be rescheduled.

Patients with time-sensitive needs including prescription refills can call the automated UMMC Triage Line at 601-815-0000. Patients requiring immediate assistance will be contacted directly to schedule an urgent care clinic visit. For emergencies, call 911.

All hospitals and Emergency Departments in Jackson, Madison County, Holmes County and Grenada are open.

UMMC is making significant progress in its response to the cyberattack and restoring systems. Through diligent, around-the-clock work, UMMC is hopeful that it will be able to resume normal clinic operations as soon as Monday. Additional information will be released about the timeline for restarting clinic and elective surgery operations in the coming days.