The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for portions of Northeast Louisiana Central and Southern Mississippi for Tuesday, April 28, from 1:55 to 10 p.m.

The primary threats include a couple of tornadoes, scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph and scattered large hail events up to 1.5 inches in diameter.

“Storms will continue to increase in coverage and intensity across the region the remainder of the afternoon, which may include a few supercells and evolving linear clusters,” SPC stated in its advisory.

Mississippi counties included in the watch are Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clarke, Clay, Copiah, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jasper, Kemper, Lauderdale, Leake, Leflore, Lowndes, Madison, Montgomery, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Smith, Sunflower, Warren, Washington, Webster, Winston and Yazoo.