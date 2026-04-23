The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for portions of Far Eastern and Southeastern Arkansas, Extreme Northeast Louisiana, Northern Mississippi and Southwestern Tennessee effective this Tuesday at 9:40 p.m. and continues until Wednesday at 4 a.m.

Mississippi counties include Alcorn, Attala, Benton, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clay, Coahoma, Desoto, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Itawamba, Kemper, Lafayette, Lauderdale, Leake, Lee, Leflore, Lowndes, Madison, Marshall, Monroe, Montgomery, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union, Warren, Washington, Webster, Winston, Yalobusha and Yazoo.

Primary threats include couple tornadoes possible, scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter and scattered damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph.

“Numerous thunderstorms are currently ongoing across the region,” SPC stated in an advisory Tuesday night. “Storm mode is a mix of linear segments (across northern portions of the watch area) and supercells (across the southern portion). Strong low-level shear will support the potential for tornadoes within both the linear segments and supercells. Damaging gusts and isolated large hail are possible as well.”

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.