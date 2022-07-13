﻿A new editor and publisher has joined The Star-Herald’s staff.

Ruthie Robison began work Monday and will be replacing Landon Gibson. Gibson’s last day at the newspaper is Friday.

Robison is coming to The Star-Herald from Greenwood, where she has served for the past three years as managing editor for The Greenwood Commonwealth. The Commonwealth, published five days a week, is owned by The Star-Herald’s parent company, Emmerich Newspapers. Robison’s new role is a promotion within the Emmerich Newspapers company.

“I’m excited to lead The Star-Herald and continue this newspaper’s award-winning tradition set by my predecessors,” said Robison.

Robison, 34, is a native of Eupora and a graduate of Mississippi State University.

She began working at the Commonwealth in 2013 as lifestyles editor and served in that position for more than six years before being promoted to managing editor. She has also served as news editor for another sister publication in Hattiesburg.

Robison got her first newspaper job the summer after graduating high school at her hometown weekly newspaper, The Webster Progress-Times, another Emmerich newspaper.

She worked at the Webster Progress part time periodically throughout college, covering general news and sports. After college, her part-time position transitioned into a full-time one when she became the sports editor for the Eupora newspaper and two of its sister weeklies.

“Being from a small town and getting my start in journalism at my hometown weekly newspaper, community journalism has always been my passion,” said Robison. “And I’m excited for the opportunity to do that here in Kosciusko and Attala County.”

Over the years, Robison has won numerous journalism awards in the Mississippi Press Association’s annual contest in categories such as news, sports, layout and design, and lifestyles. In Greenwood, she was a member of the women’s civic club, Altrusa, and a graduate of the Greenwood-Leflore County Chamber of Commerce’s leadership program.

Joining her in Kosciusko are her dog, Chico, and cat, Frannie, which were both adopted from the Leflore County Humane Society.