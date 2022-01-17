﻿Mic and Andrea Lawrence recently donated two honored chairs in memory of Mic’s parents, the late Martha Kate and Marvin “Pop” Lawrence, a couple who shared a storied history in Kosciusko.

Mic said the two were fixtures in the community. Martha Kate played the flute in the Big Red Band during her school years. As an adult, she worked in the school system for many years as a teacher’s assistant, special education assistant, junior high school secretary, and coordinator of Kosciusko Lower Elementary’s Parent Center. She also ran a private business for a number of years and served as Ward One alderman in city government from 2006 until her passing in 2010 after her reelection.

Marvin “Pop” Lawrence served three terms as Attala County Sheriff and also served as Ward One alderman following his wife’s passing. He was appointed to complete her term, and after its completion, he was reelected to continue on the board. He continued to serve as alderman until his passing in 2016.

Mic Lawrence said his mother was very involved in the school system and he remembers her being around for nearly every step of his school years.

“She kind of followed me from school to school. I never really understood that until now. I think she was there to keep me out of trouble,” Lawrence joked.

He said his mother’s time working as coordinator of KLE’s Parent Center was where she found her true passion.

“She loved that. I mean, I still run into people today that talk about how she impacted their children and themselves,” said Lawrence, “so, that's where she really found her calling.”

Mic also participated in Kosciusko’s band, playing cornet in elementary school and the baritone horn in junior high school.

His wife, Andrea, is also a former band member during her time growing up in Magee, and she sings in the church choir.

Mic was a state trooper for 31 years before retiring in 2018, and Andrea works as controller for Cain, Inc. The couple have two children, Ryan and Sam.

He said the decision to donate the honored chairs in his parents’ memory was a big commitment that he and Andrea agreed to fulfill because they serve as a tangible way to remember the legacies of Martha Kate and Pop.

But the couple also know they are donating to a good cause.

“Andrea and I talked about it, and I just wanted them both (to have a chair). I just felt like it was more of an honor for each to have their own separate chair,” said Lawrence. “This is a very worthwhile cause, and we're not rich by any stretch of imagination, but we came up with the money. It wasn’t just the chair. It’s what it is going toward, too.”

Lawrence thanked Dr. Tim Alford for his contributions to the overall project, and he hopes the contribution made by he and his wife encourages others to give to the Skipworth project due to its importance to the community.

“I thank Tim for what he’s doing. He’s been my doctor for years, we’ve gone to church together forever, and he’s now my across-the-street neighbor,” said Lawrence. “I'd like to see more people donate and make this happen because it's really going to benefit the community.”