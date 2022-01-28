On January 27, 2022, the Attala County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to a reported stabbing in the Zama community. Deputies arrived to find 30-year-old Kevin Parks with stab wounds to the chest area. Parks was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson in critical condition.

Investigators believe the suspect in the assault was Joseph Shepard (aka JoJo), who reportedly left the scene with his girlfriend, Charlie Thrasher.

Arrest warrants for both Shepard and Thrasher were issued, and Thrasher turned herself in to the Attala County Sheriff's Office on January 28, 2022, and was charged with accessory after the fact.

Shepard reportedly remains at large and is wanted for aggravated assault.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Shepard, they may call Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or the Attala County Sheriff's Office at 662-289-5556.