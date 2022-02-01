After an in-depth search that included reviewing one-, three-, and five-year plans from top candidates, the Kosciusko-Attala Partnership (KAP) has announced the hiring of Riley Hudson as the agency’s new executive director. She will replace Darren Milner, who has returned to his prior career in the banking industry.

Hudson told The Star-Herald Tuesday that she is very familiar with the important role a chamber of commerce plays in a community, and with Kosciusko itself.

“I grew up in Grenada, MS, where my mom has been on their chamber board for as long as I can remember,” said Hudson. “She has taken me to all the community events that she possibly could. She instilled a good sense of community involvement in me at a young age.”

Hudson is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Kinard of Grenada, MS, and she is married to Ben Hudson of Kosciusko.

A 2015 graduate of Kirk Academy, she was a member of the Honors Society and involved in the Junior Auxiliary Crown Club and Cotillion Club of Grenada. She attended the University of Mississippi where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Integrated Marketing Communications and an Associates’ degree in General Business. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority where she served as their Licensing Chair.

The Hudsons reside in Oxford, MS. Ben plans to graduate with a Juris Doctor degree in May, and the couple expects to live in Kosciusko.

“Over the past six or seven years, I've been spending most of my time there (Kosciusko) with my husband and their family. It felt like home to me for years. And I'm excited that it's officially my home, and I'm excited to give back to the town,” she said. “ It's a dream job. I feel my major is built for this job and I’m really excited to get going.”

Hudson’s most recent position has been as Marketing and Retail Manager at Magnolia Lighting. She serves as an Ambassador for the Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce and volunteers with the North Mississippi Home Builders Association.

She will start her new position as KAP executive director on March 1.

The search

KAP board Chairman Michelle Nicholson said a six-person hiring committee initially received a wealth of resumes. Candidates were then provided more detailed information about the position and were asked to submit answers to a series of thought-provoking questions. At that point, several preliminary candidates opted out of the hiring process.

“Through that process, a few people did kind of weed themselves out. It was a pretty strenuous effort to take some time to sit down and do that,” said Nicholson. “But the ones that we did receive back, we asked them to put together a one-, three- and five-year plan and present it to the hiring committee.”

That round included four candidates, with the board zeroing in on Hudson as the best choice.

“She checked all the boxes. She has the experience, has the enthusiasm, and has the knowledge,” said the board chairman.

“People are just gonna love her because she's so approachable, but she’s also very professional,” Nicholson said. “She's just so enthusiastic, and she's ready to rock and roll. I mean, she has her plan that is so aggressive. She has a lot of ideas and a lot of things that she's going to bring to the table for everybody in the community.”

The plan

Hudson provided an overview of the main goals of her her one-, three- and five-year plans for the KAP.

In year one, she said she hopes to build on all the activities and events that already exist and get to know the business and citizen community better, including their wants and needs of the KAP going forward.

By year three, she hopes to focus on helping strengthen the local business community. That may include writing grant proposals to help existing businesses upgrade facilities and operations, as well as improve vacant properties to improve their appeal to potential relocating businesses.

By year five, she hopes to make growth the main focus of the organization while maintaining all that had been done in earlier years.

She said she is looking forward to working with existing KAP/Main Street staff members Pati Edwards and Leah Robinson.

“They — along with Darren — have done a such a great job,” said Hudson.