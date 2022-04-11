Jeff Bendily, 60, passed away Friday October 28, 2022, at Golden Triangle Hospital in Columbus, MS.

Funeral services were at 11:00 am Tuesday November 1, 2022, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation was also held Tuesday at 9:30 am until 11:00 am. Burial followed at Conehoma Cemetery.

Jeff is survived by his mother Ruth Bendily, his sisters Shelly Dodd (Sam), Nancy Walley and Trudy Bendily (Lucky).

He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth Carl Bendily, his sisters Kay, Dee Dee and his brothers Bobby and Raymond.

