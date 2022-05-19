Ethel suffered its first home loss of the season in a 13-1 defeat by Resurrection Monday in the 1A South State baseball final. The second game in the series was Tuesday at Resurrection in Pascagoula.

Colin White gets the start on the mound for Ethel.



Kevin Brunt / The Star-Herald

Resurrection scored in every inning but one with one run in the first, four in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth and fifth and four in the seventh.

Gabe Cain takes the throw and gets the out for Ethel.



Kevin Brunt / The Star-Herald

Joe Scarborough led a 12-hit attack for Resurrection with a homer, two singles and four RBIs. The Tigers' run came in the fifth on two walks and a single by Gabe Cain.

Brady White getting work behind the plate for Ethel.



Kevin Brunt / The Star-Herald

Ethel used six pitchers. Wes Bishop was the most effective with a scoreless sixth. He faced four batters with three strikeouts and a walk.

KT Adams connects for a base hit for the Tigers.



Kevin Brunt / The Star-Herald

The series winner will face Biggersville in the championship series at Trustmark Park in Pearl, beginning May 24.