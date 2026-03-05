By Austin Bishop

3 Then Elimelech died, and Naomi was left with her two sons. 4 The two sons married Moabite women. One married a woman named Orpah, and the other a woman named Ruth. But about ten years later, 5 both Mahlon and Kilion died. This left Naomi alone, without her two sons or her husband.

6 Then Naomi heard in Moab that the Lord had blessed his people in Judah by giving them good crops again. So Naomi and her daughters-in-law got ready to leave Moab to return to her homeland.

— Ruth 1:3-6

Ruth is such a powerful book with a strong story of love, hope, dedication, and redemption. Take time to read verses 1-12 in the first chapter as a basis for today’s devotional and don’t hesitate to consume the entire book.

The first 12 verses of the book point out several key truths that all believers in Jesus Christ need to understand and accept. Among them is that followers of God are not immune from facing the unexpected.

“Bad” things do indeed happen to good people.

When facing seemingly unbearable situations, we must cling to the truth that despite deep sorrow, God’s faithfulness prevails.

Naomi has lost her husband and both her sons, but she is about to embark upon a relationship with Ruth that is more powerful, healing, and fruitful than she could ever imagine.

As Naomi prepares to return “home” she is faced with a dilemma about what to do with her daughters-in-law, who are also widows. While she certainly could use their assistance, she also didn’t want to pull them away from their homes.

Due to her concern for their welfare and comfort over her own, she not only released them from serving her, but encouraged them to stay. Sometimes loving others often requires us to act sacrificially. We must also understand that binding others to you unnecessarily can hinder their growth.

Before requiring others to make decisions, openly share the facts as you know and understand them. Naomi, through her wisdom and experience, laid out to the two women what may be in front of them if they chose to follow, and also what they would be leaving behind.

If you want others to truly care about you, then you must exhibit how much you truly care about them. You just cannot develop a loving relationship without truly showing love and kindness.

You can’t force a Naomi-Ruth relationship on anyone. The way to start is to have that type of relationship with God yourself. Then let it be revealed in your life everyday.

Austin Bishop has been a professional journalist in Mississippi for 50 years and is an ordained Assemblies of God minister.