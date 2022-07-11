Terry Eugene Daugherty, 78, passed away Friday October 28, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Meridian, MS.

Funeral services are Wednesday November 2, 2022, at County Line Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 12 noon until 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He was a retired electrician and maintenance supervisor at Jack Post in Kosciusko. Terry was also a member of County Line Baptist Church at Dossville.

Terry is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Theresia, son Scott (Becky), daughters Michelle Russell, Amy Conn (Barry) of Carthage. Grandchildren Chelsey Waldrop (Zack) of Flowood, Kellie Havard (Richard), Taylor Eugene Conn, great-grandchildren Wyatt Sharpe, Liam Sharpe, Caroline Waldrop, sister Sandra Shuler (Nathan), brother-in-law Troy Sanders, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents Delmas Eugene and Willie Lee Kelly Daugherty, his sister Betty Sanders and his grandson Matthew Sharpe.

Pallbearers are Barry Conn, Taylor Conn, Howard Cooper, Scott Daugherty, David Hayes, and Wesley Shuler. Honorary pallbearers are Mike Bell, Stephen Cooper, Jimmy Edwards, Ennis Ferrell, Bill Hettick, Troy Sanders, Jeff Cooper and the men of County Line Baptist Church.

