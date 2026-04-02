What began in 1979 as a celebration of Amory’s railroad roots has grown into one of the Southeast’s most beloved festivals.

By the time you find a place to park in Amory during Railroad Festival weekend, you already know—you’re exactly where you’re supposed to be.

Every April, this small Mississippi town fills in the best kind of way. What began in 1979 as a celebration of Amory’s railroad roots has grown into one of the Southeast’s most beloved festivals. Now in its 45th year, the Amory Railroad Festival—set for April 9–12—has been named one of the Top 29 events in the region by the Southeast Tourism Society. Yet, it hasn’t lost its original charm.

The festival stretches from Thursday through Sunday, centered in Frisco Park and spilling out onto Main Street. By the time you arrive, it’s already in motion. Lawn chairs are claimed early. The sidewalks are full. Music carries through the air before you ever see a stage, and the whole town feels like it’s moving together at the same easy pace.

This year, one of the headline music acts is Aquanet, bringing the fun with a high-energy show that fits the weekend perfectly—one of those sets where you look around and realize everybody knows the words, whether they meant to sing along or not. Other performances fill the schedule, ensuring live music from local and regional artists throughout the festival.

But before we get to the entertainment and music, let’s be honest—a lot of people come for the food.

You can smell fried dough and sweet, salty treats before you find them—food you didn’t plan to get but absolutely will. Local churches serve dishes that feel generous and familiar, the kind that keep you coming back for “just one more bite.”

Of all the festival foods, though, there’s one that always stands out: the apple fritters.

Made fresh by the ladies of Bethel Church, these fritters have been a long-standing tradition. The recipe is secret, used for over 40 years, and they prepare batches by the bag to meet the strong demand for something this good.

All week long, leading up to the festival, church members are slicing and dicing, getting ready. You can picture it—tables full, hands busy, laughter mixed in with the work. By the time the festival starts, they’re ready.

And still, the line forms early.

It stretches out, steady and patient, and nobody minds. You just get in and inch your way forward because you know exactly what’s waiting on the other side.

You’ll see them working behind the table, moving quickly, dropping fritters into hot oil, pulling them out golden and crisp, then sliding them into simple paper bags that warm your hands through the grease-spotted sides.

And here’s the thing—you don’t wait. You take a bite right there.

They’re soft inside with just enough apple—likely something crisp. Sweet but not too much, and better because you’re in the middle of it all while eating. Sugar ends up on your fingers, and you don’t think to wipe it off. They’re a must-have every year.

Once you’ve enjoyed your share of fritters and food, the festival invites you to wander.

Main Street is lined with vendors—local makers, handmade goods, clothing, and some of the best spicy pickles I’ve ever had. You’ll find things you didn’t come looking for, but can’t leave without. The carnival spins in the background, bright lights and music pulling kids toward the next ride, while laughter and conversation carry from one end of the street to the other.

There’s the crunch of a corn dog, the tart bite of fresh lemonade, and if you’re like us, a big crawfish plate somewhere in the mix—messy, flavorful, and absolutely worth it.

It’s busy, but not in a way that feels overwhelming. It’s the kind of crowd that makes you slow down instead of hurrying through.

There’s plenty for families, too, including the Kid Zone with bouncers and games for children, and the annual car show, which draws a steady crowd as people move slowly from one classic to the next, swapping stories and pointing out favorites. Arts and crafts activities and carnival rides round out the options for all ages.

My family and I go every year—it’s a weekend my kids look forward to. We make the same loop: start in the park, find something to eat, end up on Main Street, then circle back again. At some point, someone’s holding a lemonade, someone’s asking for another ride, and I’m usually balancing a warm paper bag, trying to keep up with the rest.

And I wouldn’t change a thing. That’s the heart of the Amory Railroad Festival. Rather than trying to be bigger or louder than necessary, it remains true to what matters—good food, good music, and good people returning each year.

If you’re planning to go, the Amory Railroad Festival Facebook page is the best place to check for updates and schedules. But truthfully, you don’t need much of a plan once you get there.

Just show up, follow the crowd, and when you see that line for apple fritters, go ahead and get in it. You’ll be glad you did!

There’s no better way to experience the best of Amory than at the Railroad Festival. Don’t just hear about it—make your own memories this year. STH In-Story 5

-- Article credit to Meredith Biesinger for the Magnolia Tribune --