The Attala County Board of Supervisors re-advertised for bids on the project to replace the library’s roof and received an update on the project to repair Sugar Creek Road at its meeting on Monday, June 20.

Library roof project

The process was delayed in early May when the supervisors held a bid conference for the project. The supervisors received bids, took the matter under advisement, and later declined to accept.

Previous bids included:

— $814,360, Independent Roofing of Jackson.

— $732,000, Norman Roofing of Meridian.

— $553,750, R&R Sheet Metal of Columbia.

While the library’s roof will be completely replaced, work will also be done to mitigate asbestos that has accumulated. The building and surrounding sidewalk may also be pressure washed, along with applying a termite treatment.

The supervisors are hoping to receive lower bids at the next bid conference so work on the library’s roof can officially begin.

The motion to readvertise was made by District Five Supervisor Tim Pinkard and seconded by District Two Supervisor Billy Coffee.

A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held Wednesday, July 20 at 9 a.m. Bids will be unsealed and read publicly on July 29.

Sugar Creek Road project

The project to repair Attala Road 3024, also known as Sugar Creek Road, will be undergoing final inspection this week, according to County Engineer Christian Gardner, who updated the supervisors on the road’s status.

Contracted to Dickerson & Bowen, Gardner said a change order would have to be filed because hot mix asphalt was used excessively but not enough gravel was used on the roads’ shoulders.

“When the project ends, we’ll be under on the money,” Gardner informed the supervisors, “but we’re going to have to do a change order to get the asphalt straight.”