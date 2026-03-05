From press and staff reports

Two students recently served as pages in the Mississippi House of Representatives.

Joshilyn Land, 18, an 11th-grade student at Central Holmes Christian School, served as a page under the sponsorship of Speaker Jason White. She is the daughter of Bobby and Alyson Land of Kosciusko.

“I enjoyed getting the opportunity to serve as a page for the Mississippi House of Representatives,” Land said. “Thank you to the speaker of the House for allowing me to come. I can’t wait to come back.”

Joshilyn

Also serving as a page was Nora Grace Grubbs, 17, an 11th-grade student at Central Holmes Christian School. She is the daughter of Danny and Jessica Grubbs of Kosciusko and was also sponsored by White.

“I loved getting to serve as a page in the Mississippi House of Representatives,” Grubbs said. “It was an amazing opportunity and thank you to the speaker of the house for allowing me to come! I can’t wait to come back next year!”