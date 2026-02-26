By Laurence Hilliard

Kosciusko tennis improved to 2-0 with a 5-2 victory over French Camp with five straight set wins.

Winners were Hayes Tyler for boys singles 6-2 6-4, Klara Tran girls singles girls, 6-0, 6-2. Mary M. Moore and SeMya Henderson girls number one doubles 6-2 6-0, Hailyn Kyzer and Henley Nichols girls number two doubles 6-1 6-3 and Tanner Pettit and Mia Manjrrez mixed doubles 6-1, 6-0.

French Camp won both boys doubles matches in tiebreakers. Markus Jones and Grey Martin defeated Grayson Kyle and Eddie Tran 5-7, 7-5, 10-6 at number one and Josiah Skidmore and Luke Thompson defeated Truett Berry and Eli Cooper 4-6, 7-5, 10-4 at number two. A 10-point tiebreaker is played when sets are split.

A match with Winona scheduled for Monday was not played due to the cold. Kosciusko played Winona Christian Tuesday and has a home match with Neshoba Central Thursday.