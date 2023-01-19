Below is a press release from the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor:

City Loses $54,000 in Keyshia Sanders’s Fraud Scheme

State Auditor Shad White issued the following statement:

“We’re grateful for the chance to work with our federal partners on important cases like these. Thank you to the prosecutors and investigators who collaborated to move this case forward.”

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.