Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of March 03, 2022:

Chamberlin, Robert P., J.

X 2021-KA-00275-SCT

Janarious Mekall Jones v. State of Mississippi; Scott Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18-CR-084--SC-CC; Ruling Date: 10/23/2020; Ruling Judge: Mark Duncan; Majority Opinion: Chamberlin, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Scott County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

1998-DP-01782-SCT

Blayde Grayson a/k/a Blayde N. Grayson a/k/a Blayde Nathaniel Grayson a/k/a Blayde N. Amodeo v. State of Mississippi; George Circuit Court; LC Case #: 20CI1:96-cr-10032-KJ; Ruling Date: 08/08/1997; Ruling Judge: Kathy Jackson; Disposition: Blayde Grayson's Motion to Withdraw Pro Se Motion to Carry Out Execution Forthwith is denied. Agree: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Griffis, JJ. Ishee, J., Not Participating. Order entered 2/22/22.

EN BANC

2017-DR-00696-SCT

Stephen Elliot Powers v. State of Mississippi; Forrest Circuit Court; LC Case #: 98-114-CR; Ruling Date: 12/15/2000; Ruling Judge: Robert Helfrich; Disposition: Stephen Elliot Powers's Motion to Seal Exhibits is granted. Exhibits X and Y shall be sealed from the public, but not from opposing counsel. All Justices Agree. Order entered 2/28/22.

EN BANC

XX 2019-CA-00283-SCT

Bobby Batiste a/k/a Bobby L. Batiste a/k/a Bobby L. Batiste, Jr. a/k/a Bobby Lionel Batiste, Jr. a/k/a Bobby Lionel Batiste v. State of Mississippi; Oktibbeha Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2015-0133-CVK; Ruling Date: 12/18/2018; Ruling Judge: James Kitchens, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Chamberlin, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Oktibbeha County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur. Kitchens, P.J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion Joined by King, P.J. Dissenting Opinion: Kitchens, P.J. Votes: King, P.J., Joins This Opinion.

EN BANC

XX 2019-CT-00913-SCT

Gamma Healthcare Inc. and Employers Insurance Company of Wausau v. Estate of Sharon Burrell Grantham; LC Case #: 1510281-P- 2333- C; Ruling Date: 02/27/2019; Majority Opinion: Kitchens, P.J. Disposition: The Judgment of the Court of Appeals is Affirmed. As to the Decision of the Mississippi Workers' Compensation Commission: Appeal Dismissed in Part as Moot; Orders of the Workers' Compensation Commission Vacated in Part; Order Imposing Sanctions Reversed and Rendered. Appellants and Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: King, P.J., Maxwell, Beam and Chamberlin, JJ., Concur. Randolph, C.J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion Joined by Coleman, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. Dissenting Opinion: Randolph, C.J. Votes: Coleman, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Join This Opinion.

EN BANC

XX 2019-IA-01835-SCT

Walter Cooley and Tammy Cooley v. Pine Belt Oil Co., Inc.; Forrest Circuit Court; LC Case #: H16-057; Ruling Date: 11/22/2019; Ruling Judge: Robert Helfrich; Majority Opinion: Kitchens, P.J. Disposition: Reversed and Rendered. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: King, P.J., Beam, Chamberlin and Griffis, JJ., Concur. Randolph, C.J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part With Separate Written Opinion Joined by Coleman, Maxwell and Ishee, JJ. Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Opinion: Randolph, C.J. Votes: Coleman, Maxwell and Ishee, JJ., Join This Opinion.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00791-SCT

Patrick Fluker a/k/a Patrick Dantre Fluker a/k/a Patrick D. Fluker v. State of Mississippi; Forrest Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18CI1:19-cv-00251; Ruling Date: 06/24/2020; Ruling Judge: Robert Helfrich; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Patrick D. Fluker, pro se, is denied. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Dismiss: Coleman, J. Order entered 2/23/22.

EN BANC

2020-KA-01317-SCT

Cullen Royce Fields v. State of Mississippi; Rankin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 30681; Ruling Date: 11/04/2020; Ruling Judge: Dewey Arthur; Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed by the appellant is denied.