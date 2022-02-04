Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of February 10, 2021:

Coleman, Josiah Dennis, J.

X 2020-KA-01366-SCT

Damian Ladell Brown v. State of Mississippi; Harrison Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: B24021900486; Ruling Date: 12/04/2020; Ruling Judge: Lisa Dodson; Majority Opinion: Coleman, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Harrison County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

XX 2019-CT-00302-SCT

Seth Copes a/k/a Seth Thomas Copes a/k/a Seth T. Copes v. State of Mississippi; Lowndes Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2013-0450-CR1K; Ruling Date: 11/30/2018; Ruling Judge: James Kitchens, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Chamberlin, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Lowndes County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur. King, P.J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion Joined by Kitchens, P.J., and Beam, J. Dissenting Opinion: King, P.J. Votes: Kitchens, P.J., and Beam, J., Join This Opinion.

EN BANC

2019-CT-00745-SCT

Luther Greer and Brandi Greer v. Sandra Akers; Tippah Chancery Court; LC Case #: 2018-293-W; Ruling Date: 04/24/2019; Ruling Judge: Robert Whitwell; Disposition: Luther and Brandi Greer's Motion for Review by Supreme Court of Court of Appeals' Denial of Attorney's Fees is denied. All Justices Agree. Order entered 2/7/22.

EN BANC

XX 2019-CT-01467-SCT

Kobe Augustine a/k/a Kobe Jaquan Augustine a/k/a Kobe J. Augustine v. State of Mississippi; Harrison Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: B2401-2016-831; Ruling Date: 09/16/2019; Ruling Judge: Lawrence Bourgeois, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Randolph, C.J. Disposition: The Judgment of the Court of Appeals is Reversed. The Judgment of the Harrison County Circuit Court is Reinstated and Affirmed. Harrison County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Maxwell, Beam, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur. Kitchens, P.J., Dissents with Separate Written Opinion Joined by King, P.J., Coleman and Chamberlin, JJ. Dissenting Opinion: Kitchens, P.J. Votes: King, P.J., Coleman and Chamberlin, JJ., Join This Opinion.

EN BANC

XX 2019-CT-01612-SCT

Norris Alexander a/k/a Norris Crawford Alexander a/k/a Bugger v. State of Mississippi; Panola Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: CR97-136JMP2; Ruling Date: 09/26/2019; Ruling Judge: James McClure, III; Majority Opinion: Beam, J. Disposition: The Judgment of the Court of Appeals is Reversed. The Judgment of the Panola County Circuit Court is Reinstated and Affirmed. Panola County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell and Griffis, JJ., Concur. Kitchens, P.J., Dissents with Separate Written Opinion Joined by King, P.J., and Ishee, J. Chamberlin, J., not participating. Dissenting Opinion: Kitchens, P.J. Votes: King, P.J., and Ishee, J., Join This Opinion.

EN BANC

2019-CT-01645-SCT

Estate of Sherman Ward and Lindy Speights, Individually and on behalf of the other Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Sherman Ward v. Clifton Williams, M.D.; Pike Circuit Court; LC Case #: 16-091-PCT; Ruling Date: 09/30/2019; Ruling Judge: Michael Taylor; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Clifton Williams, M.D., is denied. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam and Chamberlin, JJ. To Grant: Ishee and Griffis, JJ. Order entered 2/7/22.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00928-SCT

Pearl River Valley Water Supply District v. Jad J. Khalaf; Rankin Chancery Court; LC Case #: 61CH1:19-cv-01196; Ruling Date: 07/21/2020; Ruling Judge: John McLaurin, Jr.; Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed by the appellant is denied. Coleman and Griffis, JJ., would grant.