Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of December 07, 2021:

Smith, Joel, J.

X 2021-CP-00143-COA

James Robert Rowsey a/k/a James R. Rowsey a/k/a James Rowsey v. State of Mississippi; Panola Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: CR1995-51BP2; Ruling Date: 01/05/2021; Ruling Judge: Smith Murphey; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Panola County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

X 2020-KA-00366-COA

Dae'Shon Jones a/k/a DeShaun Jones a/k/a DaDa v. State of Mississippi; Jasper Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 114-18; Ruling Date: 02/27/2015; Ruling Judge: Eddie Bowen; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Jasper County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., and Westbrooks, J., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

X 2020-KA-00809-COA

Clinton Winters, Jr. a/k/a Clinton S. Winters v. State of Mississippi; Panola Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: CR2019-109SMP2; Ruling Date: 06/29/2020; Ruling Judge: Smith Murphey; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Panola County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. McDonald, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

X 2020-KA-01089-COA

McAndrew Ricks v. State of Mississippi; Leake Circuit Court; LC Case #: 20-CR-010-LE-MD; Ruling Date: 09/16/2020; Ruling Judge: Mark Duncan; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Leake County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

McDonald, Deborah, J.

X 2021-CA-00247-COA

Linda Jo Ellis and Eugene Lewis v. Oxford Trading Post, LLC; Lafayette Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2017-0010; Ruling Date: 01/22/2021; Ruling Judge: Kent Smith; Majority Opinion: McDonald, J. Disposition: Appeal Dismissed. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

XX 2020-CA-00883-COA

Kenneth Peyton Bryant v. Jennifer Hart Bryant; DeSoto Chancery Court; LC Case #: 17CH1:15-cv-01037; Ruling Date: 07/29/2020; Ruling Judge: Vicki Daniels; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence and Smith, JJ., Concur. McCarty, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Emfinger, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. Wilson, P.J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined In Part by Barnes, C.J. Dissenting Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Joins This Opinion in Part.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2020-KA-00228-COA

Demario Walker a/k/a Demario Dontez Walker a/k/a Kiriyama San Givonni a/k/a Kiriyama Zyreonia San Givonni v. State of Mississippi; Greene Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18-cr-10025-DH-1; Ruling Date: 02/24/2020; Ruling Judge: Dale Harkey; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Greene County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Greenlee, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., McDonald and Emfinger, JJ., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. Lawrence, J., Not Participating.

EN BANC

2019-KA-00855-COA

Lincoln Dille a/k/a Lincoln Dille II v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 14-0-25-251CRWLK; Ruling Date: 04/15/2019; Ruling Judge: Winston Kidd; Disposition: The motions for rehearing filed by counsel with the Office of State Public Defender and Lincoln Dille, pro se, are denied.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00272-COA

John Wilkaitis, M.D. v. Mississippi Children's Home Society d/b/a Canopy Children's Solutions; Hinds Chancery Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CH1:18-cv-01654; Ruling Date: 02/13/2020; Ruling Judge: J. Thomas; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Carlton, P.J., not participating.