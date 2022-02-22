There is a convenient and cost-free state information resource available that many Mississippians may not know about.

It's called the 2022 Mississippi State Government Telephone Directory.

The 42-page booklet features a plethora of information, including sections on:

» Emergency Numbers

» Mississippi Electorate

» Elected Officials

» Mississippi's U.S. Congress representation

» State Holidays

» Mississippi Telephone Prefixes

» State Agency Listings

» Agency Handmail Addresses

» Universities, Colleges and Community Colleges

In addition to addresses and telephone numbers, links to many state government websites are provided.

For instance, anyone interested in contacting Gov. Tate Reeves will find the following options:

Governor Tate Reeves

Phone: ............................................ 601-359-3150

Website: ......................................... governorreeves.ms.gov

Governor’s Mansion

300 East Capitol Street

Jackson, MS 39201........................ 601-359-3175

www.mdah.ms.gov

Governor’s Office

550 High Street

Sillers Building, 19th Floor

Jackson, MS 39201....................... 601-359-3150

Toll Free......................................... 877-405-0733

New Capitol Building...................... 601-359-3100

Press Office - Sillers Building......... 601-359-3150

The directory, updated and produced annually, is available for download.