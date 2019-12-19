Lady Tigers roll past Winona

By BRANDON SHIELDS,
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 10:59am

The Ethel boys basketball team would come up short in both games last week, while the Ethel girls basketball team would go 1-1.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The STAR-HERALD. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1A5nouA
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1E479Ts
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1MinsOr

Obituaries

Ora Hisaw Robertson
Ora Hisaw Robertson, 89, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, surrounded by her family at Anderson... READ MORE
Ora Hisaw Robertson
James F. ‘Jim’ Vandiver, Sr.
Louise Giachelli
Mary Nell Burrell
Osman L. Grice