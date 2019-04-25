Ethel softball, baseball pick up tune-up wins

Ethel softball, baseball pick up tune-up winsBy BRANDON SHIELDS,
Thu, 04/25/2019 - 8:24am
Ethel baseball would get three wins on the week, including two forfeits, while Ethel softball won their only game of the week in a playoff tune-up.
