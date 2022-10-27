Belinda Frazier has been growing her collection of Halloween yard decorations for many years and hand makes many of them. Halloween is one of her favorite times of year, and she begins decorating her home on Jefferson Street at the end of September and continues until she runs out of yard space. “I have always decorated my yard for my kids; we just lived too far out for people to see it. This is our first time in town. And now I have grandbabies who cheer me on,” said Frazier. Her favorite decoration this year is her homemade spider.