“Snooks” Sarah Frances (Stonestreet) Jackson finished her race on Sept. 28, 2022, when she heard her Lord and Savior Christ Jesus utter those words, “Well done my good and faithful servant.” She passed away peacefully lying in bed with her family gathered around her singing “It Is Well With My Soul”.

Born Sept. 23, 1927, Snooks, aka “Nonnee”, is preceded in death by her parents, Shelley Anderson Stonestreet and Clara Francis (Simpson) Stonestreet; and by her siblings; William Garland “Pete” Stonestreet (Birdie Mae), James Ray “Bud” Stonestreet (Lola), Shelley Winston Stonestreet (Johnnie Mae), Christine Stonestreet Gould (Claude), Samuel Anderson Stonestreet (Marie).

Snooks leaves behind an incredible legacy that lives on through their son Ray (Beth) Jackson of Canton, daughter Rhonda (Mike) Johnson of Kosciusko, and her four grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; Michael and Jan Johnson, Jr. (Emma Grace, Ellie Kate, Emerson, Max, and Jack Bailey); J.J. and Allen Warrington, Jr. (Harvey III and Hazel); Ramon & Elysia Jackson, III (Nora and Dean); and Ryan and Hartley Jackson (Charlie and Lucy). She also had many nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.

Before marriage, Snooks was a member of Williamsville Methodist Church in the Williamsville Community where she was raised. Snooks and Ramon were high school sweethearts and then were married on December 24, 1948. Afterwhich, she became a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Kosciusko where they attended until their deaths.

Everyone knew her as “Snooks,” most never knowing it wasn’t her real name. “Snooks” was a nickname her father gave her when she was born. He called her Snooks until he passed away when she was in the tenth grade.

Snooks was full of love, truth, kindness and encouragement. She was a homemaker, a beautician, a seamstress, and was one of the best cooks you would ever meet. She loved being a hostess and entertaining others in their home. Snooks was a true example of a good and faithful servant.

Serving as pallbearers were Michael R. Johnson Jr., Charles Ryan Jackson, Allen Warrington Jr., Allen Warrington Sr., David Earl Adcock and Robert Ellis.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were Harvey Warrington III, Michael Max Johnson, Jack Bailey Johnson and Gary Ellington.

Visitation was from 10 until 11 a.m. The Rev. Phillip Palmertree officiated the funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church of Kosciusko. Graveside service followed at the Kosciusko City Cemetery on Bobo Street in Kosciusko.

Flowers are welcome; however, other memorial contributions may be sent to: The First Presbyterian Church of Kosciusko, 603 Smythe Street Kosciusko, MS 39090.