American bass-baritone singer James Martin will be performing live at the Skipworth Performing Arts Center at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.

The performance is being held in collaboration with the The Myles Family of Kosciusko and Lynn Raley of Millsaps College.

The event is free and open to the public.

Martin has won critical acclaim for his performances in opera, musical theater and concerts as a versatile singer, actor and entertainer.

He has appeared with leading musical organizations throughout the United States and abroad, most recently he toured Taiwan and Thailand with frequent collaborator Lynn Raley. Raley, an Associate Professor of Music at Millsaps College in Jackson, will again accompany him in this Dec. 4 performance.

He will be joined by The Myles Family, a family and a gospel group based out of Kosciusko. They perform a mixture of material, from traditional spirituals sung acapella to contemporary songs that they compose themselves.