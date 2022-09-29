I enjoy watching crime and murder mystery shows on television. However, my favorite thing to watch is sitcoms. Lately, I have been hooked on “The Big Bang Theory.” I never watched it when it aired originally, but I am thoroughly enjoying the reruns.
One of my favorite parts of the show is when Sheldon says, “Here’s a fun fact.” He seems to know everything about everything. I am a bit of a trivia buff myself, so I think that is why it appeals to me. I recently ran across this list of “fun facts.”
— Elephants are the only mammals that can’t jump.
— Americans didn’t commonly use forks until after the Civil War.
— Bats always turn left after exiting a cave.
— 68% of a Hostess Twinkie is air.
— A giraffe can clean his ears with his tongue.
— Babies are color-blind until they are about 6 to 8 weeks old.
— Men are six times more likely to be struck by lightning than women.
— Newborn kangaroos are small enough to fit in a teaspoon.
— 200,000 M&M’s are sold each day in the United States.
— A duck’s quack does not echo.
— Kermit the Frog is left-handed.
— Smith is the most common last name in the Unites States.
— Diet Coke was invented in 1982.
— The 57 on the Heinz ketchup bottle represents the number of varieties of pickles the company once had.
— On average, there are 178 sesame seeds in each McDonald’s Bic Mac bun.
— A lion’s roar can be heard 5 miles away.
— Smurfs turn purple when they hold their breath.
— The King of Hearts is the only king without a mustache.
— In every episode of “Seinfeld,” there is a reference to Superman somewhere.
— A child’s Superman costume actually has a warning stating, “The wearing of this costume does not enable you to fly.”
— Hummingbirds are the only birds that can fly backwards.
— There are 10 human body parts that are only three letters long — eye, hip, leg, gum, ear, toe, jaw, rib and lip.
I hope you enjoy my “fun facts” and will give these recipes a try. Thanks for reading.
TASTES JUST LIKE OLIVE GARDEN SALAD
Dressing:
¼ cup olive oil
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (1 lemon)
1½ teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 minced clove garlic
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Mix all ingredients until well blended.
Combine:
2 (5-ounce) packages American salad mix
¾ cup pitted black olives
¾ cup pepperoncini
½ cup thinly sliced red onion
2 plum tomatoes, sliced
1 package large seasoned croutons
After combining salad ingredients, drizzle with prepared salad dressing and toss to coat. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.
CHICKEN FAJITA RICE-A-RONI CASSEROLE
Rice:
1 (6.8-ounce) box Spanish Rice-A-Roni
2 tablespoons butter
2 cups water
1 (10-ounce) can dices Ro-Tel, don’t drain
Prepare rice according to directions, and add Ro-Tel tomatoes. Cover and simmer about 15-20 minutes or until rice is tender.
In a large mixing bowl, combine:
Prepared rice
4 cups cooked chicken
1 (1.25-ounce) package fajita seasoning
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 (8-ounce) sour cream
½ small onion, chopped
1 bell pepper, chopped
Shredded cheese
Pour mixture into a sprayed 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Top with cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes or until cheese is melted.
GARLIC CHEESE BISCUITS
1¼ cups Bisquick
½ cup grated sharp cheddar cheese
1/3 cup water
½ stick butter, melted
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon dried parsley flakes
Preheat oven to 400 degrees; line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine the Bisquick and cheese in a small bowl. Add water and stir until lightly combined (the dough will be slightly moist). Drop the dough by tablespoonfuls onto prepared baking sheet. Bake until slightly brown — about 10 minutes. While biscuits are baking, make garlic butter by combining melted butter, garlic powder, salt and parsley flakes; mix well. As soon as you remove biscuits from the oven, brush them with garlic butter, using a pastry brush.