﻿I enjoy watching crime and murder mystery shows on television. However, my favorite thing to watch is sitcoms. Lately, I have been hooked on “The Big Bang Theory.” I never watched it when it aired originally, but I am thoroughly enjoying the reruns.

One of my favorite parts of the show is when Sheldon says, “Here’s a fun fact.” He seems to know everything about everything. I am a bit of a trivia buff myself, so I think that is why it appeals to me. I recently ran across this list of “fun facts.”

— Elephants are the only mammals that can’t jump.

— Americans didn’t commonly use forks until after the Civil War.

— Bats always turn left after exiting a cave.

— 68% of a Hostess Twinkie is air.

— A giraffe can clean his ears with his tongue.

— Babies are color-blind until they are about 6 to 8 weeks old.

— Men are six times more likely to be struck by lightning than women.

— Newborn kangaroos are small enough to fit in a teaspoon.

— 200,000 M&M’s are sold each day in the United States.

— A duck’s quack does not echo.

— Kermit the Frog is left-handed.

— Smith is the most common last name in the Unites States.

— Diet Coke was invented in 1982.

— The 57 on the Heinz ketchup bottle represents the number of varieties of pickles the company once had.

— On average, there are 178 sesame seeds in each McDonald’s Bic Mac bun.

— A lion’s roar can be heard 5 miles away.

— Smurfs turn purple when they hold their breath.

— The King of Hearts is the only king without a mustache.

— In every episode of “Seinfeld,” there is a reference to Superman somewhere.

— A child’s Superman costume actually has a warning stating, “The wearing of this costume does not enable you to fly.”

— Hummingbirds are the only birds that can fly backwards.

— There are 10 human body parts that are only three letters long — eye, hip, leg, gum, ear, toe, jaw, rib and lip.

I hope you enjoy my “fun facts” and will give these recipes a try. Thanks for reading.

TASTES JUST LIKE OLIVE GARDEN SALAD

Dressing:

¼ cup olive oil

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (1 lemon)

1½ teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 minced clove garlic

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Mix all ingredients until well blended.

Combine:

2 (5-ounce) packages American salad mix

¾ cup pitted black olives

¾ cup pepperoncini

½ cup thinly sliced red onion

2 plum tomatoes, sliced

1 package large seasoned croutons

After combining salad ingredients, drizzle with prepared salad dressing and toss to coat. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

CHICKEN FAJITA RICE-A-RONI CASSEROLE

Rice:

1 (6.8-ounce) box Spanish Rice-A-Roni

2 tablespoons butter

2 cups water

1 (10-ounce) can dices Ro-Tel, don’t drain

Prepare rice according to directions, and add Ro-Tel tomatoes. Cover and simmer about 15-20 minutes or until rice is tender.

In a large mixing bowl, combine:

Prepared rice

4 cups cooked chicken

1 (1.25-ounce) package fajita seasoning

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 (8-ounce) sour cream

½ small onion, chopped

1 bell pepper, chopped

Shredded cheese

Pour mixture into a sprayed 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Top with cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes or until cheese is melted.

GARLIC CHEESE BISCUITS

1¼ cups Bisquick

½ cup grated sharp cheddar cheese

1/3 cup water

½ stick butter, melted

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon dried parsley flakes

Preheat oven to 400 degrees; line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine the Bisquick and cheese in a small bowl. Add water and stir until lightly combined (the dough will be slightly moist). Drop the dough by tablespoonfuls onto prepared baking sheet. Bake until slightly brown — about 10 minutes. While biscuits are baking, make garlic butter by combining melted butter, garlic powder, salt and parsley flakes; mix well. As soon as you remove biscuits from the oven, brush them with garlic butter, using a pastry brush.