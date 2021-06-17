While construction to repair parts of Middle Elementary damaged in a December fire continues, students of the school are able to attend Camp Kosy at the junior high facilities. These enrichment camps are being held this summer at all district schools. The Star-Herald will feature photos from each school’s camp sessions over the course of the summer.



Sam Fioretti / The Star-Herald Sam Fioretti / The Star-Herald



Mrs. Thrash leads a group of Middle Elementary Kosy Campers in a water balloon toss. Sam Fioretti / The Star-Herald



Teacher Aly McLain quizzes children for the opportunity to toss bean bags in a game of corn hole. Students pictured



are Chloe McNeal, Jagger Daves, Aria Edwards, Eddie Van, and Gabe Hatcher. Sam Fioretti / The Star-Herald



Key'miya Haynes runs with a soaking sponge in an outdoor relay event. Sam Fioretti / The Star-Herald



Ivy Williams working on an art assignment. Sam Fioretti / The Star-Herald



Ethan Wilson runs hard to get the water into the bucket at the other end of the relay route. Sam Fioretti / The Star-Herald



Ky'arr Greer runs with his sponge as a big smile crosses Jace Merritt’s face. Sam Fioretti / The Star-Herald



Aria Edwards and Ivy Williams celebrate getting the correct answer. Sam Fioretti / The Star-Herald



Ty Proctor reaches out to grab the sponge from his approaching teammate. Sam Fioretti / The Star-Herald



Kasey Peteet, standing, and her work mates try to get the balloons affixed Sam Fioretti / The Star-Herald



Logan Jones looks on as Aria Edwards pitches a bean bag.