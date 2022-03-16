At the Attala County School Board’s recent March meeting, the board accepted staff resignations and retirements, accepted returning certified teachers for the 2022-2023 school year, and approved classified teachers for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year.
Resignations and Retirements
Katie McNeal- resignation (effective 2/28/22)
Wilma Parker- resignation (effective 2/28/22)
David Rogers- retirement
Avis Hodges- retirement
Jan Hutchinson- resignation
Mary Weldon- resignation
Jana Guillotte- retirement
Logan Polk- resignation
Kristen Ferguson- resignation
Kimberly Clark- resignation
Lakeshia Veasley- resignation
Moses Bates- resignation
Lawana Rouser- resignation
Dorothy Lee- resignation
Alexa Lucius- resignation
Returning certified teachers
Penny Mitchell- Ethel
Sarah Skidmore- Ethel
Julie Harman- Ethel
LaVontis Smith- Ethel
Earnest Hadley- Ethel
James Hayes Wood- Ethel
Melanie McCafferty- Greenlee
Kimberly Dawn Kerr- Greenlee
Amy McLellan- Greenlee
Aubrey Oswalt- Greenlee
Mallory Harthcock- Speech
LaTonya Teague- SPED
Amy Cotton- Long Creek
Lasonja Hardy- Long Creek
Classified teachers, hires for 2021-2022 year
Genae Scruggs- Long Creek
Veronica Johnson- Substitute teacher
Kim Dotson- Bus Shop mechanic.