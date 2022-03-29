Ethel High School sophomore Kathryn Newman was selected as one of twelve semifinalists for the Mississippi State Board of Education’s (SBE) junior representative position for 2022-2023.

The SBE student representative program includes one high school junior and one high school senior who serve as non-voting SBE members and provide input on policy decisions that affect Mississippi public schools.

Newman found out that she was named a semifinalist last Monday. She said the opportunity is special because she gets to represent her school on the state level.

“It's really crazy, because looking at all the other students who have also had this great accomplishment are from bigger schools like DeSoto County and Starkville,” said Newman. “So, representing one of the smaller schools really means a lot.”

Even if Newman is not selected as the junior representative, she will become a member of the State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council and have the opportunity to share input and potentially change school policies.

“That's a really great feeling to know that I also have a big voice in that too because I've heard they have some really great conversations about what's going on in their schools,” she said. “So, I can find out how to better our school through what other schools are doing, and I could also help other students do that as well.”

When asked if there was a policy she would like to modify, Newman said she would support allowing hats and earrings to be worn at school because she feels it does not have an impact on instruction.

Newman credited biology teacher Mollye Mowdy, who recommended Newman for the position, as an academic inspiration. She said she has also been inspired by her sixth-grade English teacher Amy Curtis and band director Kristin White.

Ethel High School Principal Culley Newman, who is also Kathryn’s father, said her representation will be a promising opportunity that sheds light on her accomplishments as well as the school’s.

“I think it's a great opportunity for her, and I think it’s a testament to the hard work of the teachers and also Kathryn’s hard work. She accomplishes what she accomplishes because she puts in an inordinate amount of time studying, working, and applying herself,” said Principal Newman. “So, it doesn't matter what school you go to and it doesn't matter where you're at. If you want to put in the effort, you can get involved with things if you really want to do that.”

Superintendent Kyle Hammond said with so many other representatives selected from larger schools, it is great to see a local student from a smaller school get this opportunity.

“We are extremely proud and excited for her with the opportunity this is going to provide,” said Hammond. It’s great to have a representative from Attala County.”

The current SBE junior representative is Micah Hill of Laurel High School, and she will serve as the senior representative in 2022-23.

The SBE received 35 applications for the 2022-23 SBE junior representative position. All 12 semifinalists will automatically become members of the State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council for the 2022-23 school year. The School Performance and Accountability Subcommittee of the SBE will conduct semifinalist interviews in April and name up to four finalists for interviews with the SBE. The appointment of the junior representative will be made at an SBE meeting on June 15, 2022.

Student representatives are responsible for attending monthly SBE meetings and any standing committees or subcommittees to which they are assigned. They are also excused from school to attend SBE meetings as official school business.