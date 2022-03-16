﻿Kameron McCuller has been named STAR Student for the 2021-2022 school year by the Mississippi Economic Council M.B. Swayze Foundation, sponsor of the Student Teacher Achievement Recognition program. The Ethel High School senior will be honored during the annual celebration on April 14, 2022, at the Clyde Muse Center in Pearl, MS.

STAR students are selected on the basis of academic excellence. Both ACT scores and scholastic averages are compared to determine the school’s STAR student. Each STAR student is asked to designate a STAR teacher, the teacher who has made the greatest contribution to the student’s scholastic achievement. Kameron has chosen Jason McCuller as the STAR teacher.